Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Murray into Stuttgart final after new Kyrgios meltdown

Murray will face Matteo Berrettini for the pre-Wimbledon title on Sunday.

By AFP Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 4:52 PM
34 minutes ago 713 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5788455
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NICK KYRGIOS WAS penalised a game early in the second set as the volatile Australian went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to Andy Murray in the Stuttgart semi-finals on Saturday.

The cause of his latest meltdown was unclear, with the Australian penalised a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct to trail 1-0 after losing the opening set after 65 minutes.

The incident resulted in a smashed racquet and a few words with a group in the crowd.

After the tournament supervisor was called, Kyrgios merely went through the motions on court as Murray took complete command to secure victory in 93 minutes.

“The second set was not much fun to play, it was not very competitive,” Murray said after reaching his 70th career final. “It wasn’t really a match.

“He started well but closer to the end he got frustrated. The first set was tough and the end of the first set was the crucial part of the match.”

Murray reached his second final of the season after Sydney in January, and will face Matteo Berrettini for the pre-Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Berrettini reached his fourth career final on grass as he overcame German Oscar Otte 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5).

The runner-up at Wimbledon last year is competing for the first time since March after undergoing hand surgery.

He will be seeking his first title since winning Queen’s in London last June.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The world number 10 improved to 27-6 on grass and maintained a perfect 8-0 record in Stuttgart after winning the 2019 edition at the Weissenhof Club.

“It was really tough, but I’m very happy with the result,” Berrettini said.

“I had my operation a few months ago and now I’m back in a final. It feels even better – but the job is not done yet.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie