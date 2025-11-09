Na Fianna's All-Ireland reign ends as St Martin's march on to Leinster semi-final

St Martin’s (Wexford) 1-21

Na Fianna (Dublin) 2-17

Paul Keane reports from Wexford Park

NA FIANNA’S REIGN as AIB Leinster and All-Ireland club SHC title holders is over after falling at the first provincial hurdle in Wexford.

Rory O’Connor’s ninth point of an entertaining back-and-forth secured victory for Wexford champions St Martin’s on their home turf.

Beaten by Na Fianna in last year’s Leinster championship, St Martin’s looked set to suffer a similar fate when they trailed by two points early in stoppage time.

But substitute Ben Stafford pulled back a crucial point before winning a free that O’Connor converted, levelling the game.

O’Connor himself then won a 64th minute free that he drilled between the posts for the winning point – propelling St Martin’s through to a semi-final against Naas in a fortnight.

Former AFL player Barry O’Connor had a big impact too with 1-2 while Jack O’Connor’s 0-4 contribution was significant.

Sean Currie and AJ Murphy struck the goals for Na Fianna but they will reflect on a dozen wides overall and far too many unforced errors.

Na Fianna led virtually from pillar to post when the same clubs met at the semi-final stage last year at Parnell Park.

But it took them 25 minutes or so to find their groove this time and they trailed the hosts for most of the first-half.

Dropped balls, fumbled passes and over-carrying all cost Na Fianna as St Martin’s opened up a 0-10 to 0-5 lead.

And it should have been worse from the north Dublin side’s perspective as St Martin’s failed to fully ram home their authority, drilling nine first-half wides.

Micheal Murphy, for instance, dropped the ball whilst soloing up the field for Na Fianna in the 23rd minute but Darren Codd was unable to properly punish, firing a wide for St Martin’s.

Na Fianna were guilty of wasteful play too with seven first-half wides, and two point attempts that dropped short, but they finally found their groove approaching the interval.

Advertisement

Aidan Downes’ side reeled off 1-3 without response between the 26th and 29th minutes, the mini-blitz beginning with Sean Currie’s goal.

Peter Feeney played the ball across from the left wing and Currie displayed ingenuity in a crowded goalmouth to kick to the net.

Na Fianna briefly led but a Jack O’Connor point closed out the half and left the sides level, 1-8 to 0-11.

They were tied again at 1-9 to 0-12 before St Martin’s surged two clear following Jack and Rory O’Connor points.

Just like earlier, the urgency of the situation appeared to energise Na Fianna, and Donal Burke in particular.

Two great Burke catches led, firstly, to a Brian Ryan point and then AJ Murphy’s 42nd minute goal.

Ryan and Sean Currie added points and now it was Na Fianna that led by two, 2-12 to 0-16.

This was a game that was destined to go all the way though and the sides were level three times in a blood and thunder closing quarter that St Martin’s eventually edged.

St Martin’s scorers: Rory O’Connor 0-9 (0-6f), Barry O’Connor 1-2, Jack O’Connor 0-4 (0-1f), Darren Codd 0-2, Jake Firman 0-2, Michael Coleman 0-1, Ben Stafford 0-1.

Na Fianna scorers: Sean Currie 1-3, Colin Currie 0-6 (0-3f), AJ Murphy 1-2, Donal Burke 0-2, Brian Ryan 0-2, Jack Meagher 0-1, Micheal Murphy 0-1.

ST MARTIN’S

1. Callum Quirke

2. Eoin O’Leary

3. Conor Firman (Captain)

6. Philip Dempsey

5. Daithi Waters

4. Joe Barrett

7. Diarmuid O’Leary

8. David Codd

18. Aaron Maddock

14. Jack O’Connor

11. Darren Codd

12. Jake Firman

13. Michael Coleman

10. Barry O’Connor

15. Rory O’Connor

SUBS

17. Ben Maddock for Aaron Maddock (45)

21. Ben Stafford for Coleman (48)

29. Sam Audsley for O’Leary (59)

NA FIANNA

1. Jonathan Tracey

10. Micheal Murphy

3. Conor McHugh

4. Sean Burke

5. Paul O’Dea

6. Liam Rushe

7. Peter Feeney

8. Brian Ryan

23. Joe Kavanagh

12. Sean Currie

11. Donal Burke (Captain)

9. Jack Meagher

13. Colin Currie

15. Tom Brennan

14. AJ Murphy

SUBS

25. Charlie McCarthy for Brennan (h/t)

19. Liam Stacey for Kavanagh (52)

2. Diarmuid Clerkin for Murphy (56 – 57, blood)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath)

Mount Leinster Rangers’ Joe Dundon and Rian Boran of Naas. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Naas secured their place in the semi-finals and the clash with St Martin’s following a 2-17 to 1-17 win over Mount Leinster Rangers. Kildare attacker Jack Sheridan starred again for Naas with 1-8 while two late points from Simon Leacy nudged them three clear.

Charlie Sheridan registered Naas’ first goal, leaving the sides locked on 1-8 to 0-11 at half-time. Losing Carlow star Chris Nolan to a second yellow card in the third quarter of the game cost Mount Leinster Rangers.

Willie Dunphy was the Clough Ballacolla star with two second-half goals as the underdogs pulled off a 2-16 to 0-20 quarter-final win over Castletown Geoghegan.

Westmeath champions Castletown Geoghegan led by 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time in Portlaoise but those two second-half goals, as well as Stephen Bergin’s overall haul of 0-9, helped the hosts to secure their last four spot.