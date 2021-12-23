Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 23 December 2021
Doak, McCloskey and McIlroy all sign up with Ulster

The province have now confirmed nine new contracts this week.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 6:18 PM
46 minutes ago 560 Views 1 Comment
Ulster's Nathan Doak.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Nathan Doak, Stuart McCloskey and Ethan McIlroy have become the latest players to commit their futures to the province.

The announcement comes on the back of Wednesday’s news that Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy had all signed new deals, while earlier this week the province also confirmed deals for James Hume, Matty Rea and Tom O’Toole.

Scrum-half Doak, one of the most exciting young players in Ireland, has signed his first senior contract, a four-year deal which will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Doak, 20, made his senior Ulster debut in December 2020 and has been in superb form this year, starring for the Ireland U20s season and becoming a regular fixture in the Ulster senior side.

Powerful centre McCloskey has agreed a three-year extension. The 29-year-old is closing in on the 150 cap mark for Ulster, and has also been capped six times for Ireland.

McIlroy also steps up from a development contract, signing a three-year senior deal which will take him up to 2025.

“To have three Ulster-born players sign long-term for the upcoming seasons is testament to their commitment to the province they developed their game in,” said Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland.

“With Stuart having established himself as a strong defender, ball-carrier and play-maker, while Nathan and Ethan are two exciting young prospects who have already proven themselves at a senior level, it’s clear that all three will play an important role in our ambitions as a club in the upcoming seasons.”

