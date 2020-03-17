This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester United extend midfielder Matic’s contract by 12 months

The Serbia international has scored four goals in 109 appearances for United.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 12:22 PM
15 minutes ago 295 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5049002
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.
Image: PA
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE triggered the clause extending Nemanja Matic’s contract by a year – and are in talks about lengthening it further, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old swapped Chelsea to rejoin Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2017, signing a three-year deal with the option of an additional season.

United have moved to keep Matic at the club by invoking that clause, although an agreement could yet be reached to keep him at the club even longer.

The Serbia international has scored four goals in 109 appearances for a club he looked likely to leave at the start of the season, with speculation rife about his future.

But Matic has kicked on since the turn of the year and impressed for United, playing 22 times in all competitions this term.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to keep the midfielder, who spoke about his intention to stay after the Premier League win against rivals Manchester City earlier in the month.

“We are in talks and if everything is okay then I have said to the club that I am happy to stay,” Matic said.

“They are also happy for me to sign a contract. Hopefully in the next week or two we will sign a contract.

“I’m positive, I want everyone to be happy and we will find the best way for all sides to be happy.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie