Manchester United extend midfielder Matic’s contract by 12 months

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE triggered the clause extending Nemanja Matic’s contract by a year – and are in talks about lengthening it further, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old swapped Chelsea to rejoin Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2017, signing a three-year deal with the option of an additional season.

United have moved to keep Matic at the club by invoking that clause, although an agreement could yet be reached to keep him at the club even longer.

The Serbia international has scored four goals in 109 appearances for a club he looked likely to leave at the start of the season, with speculation rife about his future.

But Matic has kicked on since the turn of the year and impressed for United, playing 22 times in all competitions this term.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to keep the midfielder, who spoke about his intention to stay after the Premier League win against rivals Manchester City earlier in the month.

“We are in talks and if everything is okay then I have said to the club that I am happy to stay,” Matic said.

“They are also happy for me to sign a contract. Hopefully in the next week or two we will sign a contract.

“I’m positive, I want everyone to be happy and we will find the best way for all sides to be happy.”

