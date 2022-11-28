Netherlands star flattered by Man United interest

DUTCH FORWARD Cody Gakpo said in Qatar on Sunday he was flattered by transfer rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but is focused on the World Cup.

Gakpo has been the star for the Dutch so far, scoring in each of their first two Group A games.

The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven player was allegedly courted by United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag in the close season before the Red Devils decided to sign Brazilian Antony from Ajax instead.

But press reports have said United will go back in for Gakpo in January.

“My focus is now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear such rumours but I just try to focus here and do my best,” he said.

Gakpo has had a stunning start to the season with PSV and is top scorer with nine goals in the Dutch league. He has also provided a league-high 12 assists.

He scored the Netherlands’ opening goal in their 2-0 win over Senegal and then gave them the lead in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

“I’m not surprised of what I’m capable of, but (…) I think I can improve a lot of things,” he added.

The Netherlands play already-eliminated hosts Qatar on Tuesday where avoiding defeat would secure them a place in the last 16.

