New Zealand demolish Ireland to secure semi-final spot

NEW ZEALAND earned a comprehensive 69-22 victory over Ireland to reach the semi-finals of the World U20 Championship today in Calvisano, Italy.

Ireland made the perfect start with tries from Oisin Minogue and Daniel Green in the opening 10 minutes.

However, the All-Blacks responded through a Mosese Bason try.

New Zealand lock Jayden Sa was then sin-binned for persistent infringements, while Tom Wood converted a penalty to give Ireland a 15-7 lead.

Advertisement

But the All Blacks began to dominate thereafter, with tries from Xavier Tracey, Cooper Roberts, Will Cole, Dylan Pledger (2). Frank Vaenuku, Shaun Kempston (2), and Maloni Kunawave (2), ensuring the victory was by a substantial margin, taking their try tally to 11.

Halfback Will Wootton’s yellow card for a cynical foul on Caleb Woodley compounded Ireland’s woe shortly before the break as they trailed 31-15 at half-time.

Replacement Billy Bohan did score a late consolation for Neil Doak’s side in an otherwise one-sided second half, but the loosehead was then issued a red card in the dying stages for a dangerous tackle on Woodley.