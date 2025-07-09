Advertisement
More Stories
Maloni Kunawave of New Zealand (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeClass

New Zealand demolish Ireland to secure semi-final spot

Neil Doak’s side made a strong start before being well beaten at the World U20 Championship.
11.30pm, 9 Jul 2025
3

NEW ZEALAND earned a comprehensive 69-22 victory over Ireland to reach the semi-finals of the World U20 Championship today in Calvisano, Italy.

Ireland made the perfect start with tries from Oisin Minogue and Daniel Green in the opening 10 minutes.

However, the All-Blacks responded through a Mosese Bason try.

New Zealand lock Jayden Sa was then sin-binned for persistent infringements, while Tom Wood converted a penalty to give Ireland a 15-7 lead.

But the All Blacks began to dominate thereafter, with tries from Xavier Tracey, Cooper Roberts, Will Cole, Dylan Pledger (2). Frank Vaenuku, Shaun Kempston (2), and Maloni Kunawave (2), ensuring the victory was by a substantial margin, taking their try tally to 11.

Halfback Will Wootton’s yellow card for a cynical foul on Caleb Woodley compounded Ireland’s woe shortly before the break as they trailed 31-15 at half-time.

Replacement Billy Bohan did score a late consolation for Neil Doak’s side in an otherwise one-sided second half, but the loosehead was then issued a red card in the dying stages for a dangerous tackle on Woodley.

All Blacks / YouTube

 

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie