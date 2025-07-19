All Blacks survive France challenge to win third Test 29-19

NEW ZEALAND STAVED off a fierce challenge from France, pulling away late to win their third Test 29-19 and complete a series clean sweep.

The All Blacks took the lead for the first time with only 20 minutes remaining in Hamilton as the under-strength tourists faded in their last game of a long season, eventually conceding four tries to one.

France’s forward pack and greater physical commitment helped them dominate the first half.

The visitors led 10-0 early and then 19-10 on the stroke of half-time as a New Zealand side featuring 10 starting changes were forced into mistakes.

The hosts played with greater energy to largely dominate the second half, creating tries for forwards Du’Plessis Kirifi and Brodie McAlister, who were both making their first Test starts.

Advertisement

France's Gael Fickou attempts to step New Zealand's Quinn Tupaea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It sealed the series 3-0 against a touring team who were under-strength after coach Fabian Galthie chose to leave most of his first-choice players at home.

France were highly competitive in the first Test which they lost 31-27 in Dunedin and in Hamilton, but they were well beaten 41-17 in the second Test in Wellington.

New Zealand have swept all five three-match series between the sides, also winning 3-0 in 1961, 1968, 2013 and 2018.

France scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec crossed early for the first of his 16 points, darting down the blind side from a lineout drive.

His conversion and a penalty goal put the visitors 10 points clear before All Blacks wing Will Jordan struck against the run of play, chasing down a clever kick from scrum-half Cortez Ratima to score his 42nd try in 44 Tests.

France scored in threes for the remainder of the half, through two more Le Garrec penalties and a drop-goal to out-half Antoine Hastoy.

New Zealand closed to 19-17 when centre Anton Lienert-Brown slid across nearly three minutes after the half-time hooter had sounded, finishing a long phase of pressure.

Le Garrec missed a penalty and Hastoy a drop-goal attempt during a tense, scoreless third quarter of the match.

The home side pushed ahead when France failed to control a Damian McKenzie cross-kick and flanker Kirifi crossed for his first Test try.

Kirifi was promoted to the starting side just before kick-off when Luke Jacobson was ruled out with injury.

Hooker McAlister had a moment to savour on debut off the bench when he supported a break by Jordie Barrett and ran 15 metres to score in the dying minutes.

– © AFP 2025