Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (front right) celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Against the odds

10-man Newcastle stun Man United

It was the Red Devils’ first defeat since the appointment of interim boss Michael Carrick.
10.19pm, 4 Mar 2026
Newcastle 2

Manchester United 1

NEWCASTLE EARNED A 2-1 win over Man United in the Premier League tonight.

The 10-man Magpies prevailed thanks to a brilliant late winner from William Osula.

More to follow

