10-man Newcastle stun Man United
Newcastle 2
Manchester United 1
NEWCASTLE EARNED A 2-1 win over Man United in the Premier League tonight.
The 10-man Magpies prevailed thanks to a brilliant late winner from William Osula.
More to follow
