This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This tops the lot': Another dream night for Amond's Newport with fairytale ending for keeper

Pádraig Amond was on fire in yet another FA Cup giantkilling as the Carlow Rising continues.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 11:06 AM
44 minutes ago 649 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4479422

IT WAS A another insane night for FA Cup giantkillers Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Newport County v Middlesbrough - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay - Rodney Parade Pádraig Amond celebrates with his team-mates. Source: Nick Potts

With two Irishmen involved, Carlow native Pádraig Amond scored another sublime goal while Dublin-born defender Mark O’Brien also featured as the League Two outfit stunned Middlesbrough, who ply their trade in the Championship, on a 2-0 scoreline.

In doing so, they booked a fifth-round date with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions Manchester City.

“I thought the feeling after Leicester was good but this tops the lot,” 30-year-old Amond wrote on Twitter this morning.

“Unbelievable performance from every player last night. What a night! Bring on Man City.”

Not only was it an incredible night football-wise for Newport, it was a truly special one for their goalkeeper Joe Day, who made a quick dash to the hospital after as his wife went into labour.

“The professional that he is, he turned his phone off,” Newport manager Michael Flynn told BT Sport after the game.

“I didn’t hide it, believe it or not. As soon as the game was over and we’d won, he said, ‘Gaffer, thank you so much, Can I go please?’ I said, ‘Of course you can. Do you need a lift?’ And that was it.”

Amond was on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland earlier and confirmed that Day’s wife Lizzy had given birth to two girls, rounding off a day to remember.

He added, on his goal: “The minute it left my foot I knew it was going into the top corner.

“For that split-second before everyone else realises it, you know what is happening and where it is going to go and it’s just a great feeling.”

Insisting that last night, like their win over 2016/17 Premier League champions Leicester City “wasn’t a fluke”, Amond says that the pressure is off despite the “daunting” tie ahead as they prepare to face City.

Newport County v Middlesbrough - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay - Rodney Parade Amond celebrates scoring last night. Source: Nick Potts

“We’ll do everything we can,” he told RTÉ. “It’s going to be a tough game again but this time we are playing one of the best sides in world club football. There will be a few sleepless nights ahead of the game but we have nothing to lose.

“Nobody expects us to win the game or get anything from it. The most important thing is for the club that financially the future is secured for the next few years as this run in the FA Cup brings in an amount of money. For the players we can really enjoy the build-up and all the pressure is off us.

“Hopefully we can put in a performance like the last couple of rounds and you never know what can happen.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    Rising Ireland star learning from coach-turned team-mate Miller en route to the top
    SCOTLAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie