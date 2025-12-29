Patriots clinch AFC East as Eagles hold off Bills in thrilling finish

BROCK PURDY THREW for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) defeated the Chicago Bears (11-5) in a 42-38 barnburner in Santa Clara on Sunday night.

The 49ers will take the NFC top seed if they can defeat the Seattle Seahawks next week.

Elsewhere on Monday night, the New England Patriots clinched the AFC East crown when the Buffalo Bills lost a 13-12 thriller to defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

The Eagles led 13-0 after three quarters at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen answered on a two-yard touchdown run with 5:11 remaining but the conversion kick was blocked.

Allen then marched Buffalo 83 yards and scored on a one-yard plunge with five seconds remaining to make the score 13-12 to Philly.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott turned down the game-levelling kick and opted instead for a two-point conversion attempt to win the game.

However, Allen’s errant pass went incomplete and the Eagles won, leaving both teams 11-5 on the year.

“Our defense never quits, no matter what the scoreboard says, no matter what the situation is,” Eagles defender Zack Baun said.

In the other Friday evening game, the New York Giants defeated their fellow strugglers, the Raiders, 34-10 in Las Vegas — a victory which essentially gifts the Raiders the first overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft at the Giants’ expense.

Las Vegas will pick first in the 2026 draft provided they don’t defeat their divisional rivals, the already-eliminated Kansas City Chiefs, in the final round of regular-season games next Sunday.

– © AFP 2025