NFL confirm there will be no international game in Dublin in 2026

THE NFL HAVE confirmed that there will be no regular season game in Ireland in 2026 but do intend to return to stage a fixture there ‘in a few years’.

Croke Park hosted the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers last September in a historic first NFL fixture at the venue.

The NFL yesterday announced that France will become the latest country to host a regular season game with the New Orleans Saints slated to play at the Stade de France.

Advertisement

Nine games will be played at international venues in 2026, including three in London, while Melbourne will also host a game for the first time.

But Dublin will not feature in this year’s schedule, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirming the news at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

ICYMI overnight - No Dublin NFL game in 2026



I asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about Dublin's future in his Super Bowl LX press conference on Monday: pic.twitter.com/BrwLFMTW2a — Michael McQuaid (@McQuaidNFL) February 3, 2026

“We did have a wonderful time and I think both clubs had a great time and our fans had a spectacular time,” said Goodell, replying to a question from Irish NFL journalist Michael McQuaid.

“One of the things about that game that stands out to me is that it felt like the entire island was in support of this.

“That game had more people come from the States for an international game than any game in our history of the international series, and I think that’s a tribute to Ireland.

“We will be back, I would guess that will we be back in a few years. We’ve got to work with the officials on that and when that happens but I would expect that to happen and that’s our intention.”