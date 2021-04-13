BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Northern Ireland see off Ukraine in second leg to qualify for first ever major tournament

Kenny Shiels’ side beat the Republic’s conquerors 4-1 on aggregate to progress to next year’s finals.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,915 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5408906
Northern Ireland's Marissa Callaghan celebrates her goal.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
Northern Ireland's Marissa Callaghan celebrates her goal.
Northern Ireland's Marissa Callaghan celebrates her goal.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

MARISSA CALLAGHAN AND Nadene Caldwell confirmed Northern Ireland Women’s qualification for the Euro 2022 finals as they secured a 2-0 play-off second leg victory over Ukraine.

Skipper Callaghan’s 55th-minute strike gave her side the lead at Seaview in Belfast before substitute Caldwell added a second deep into stoppage time to make it 4-1 on aggregate and ensure the North’s first ever participation at a finals tournament.

Kenny Shiels’ side, who won 2-1 in Kovalivka on Friday, started brightly and threatened from a series of early set-pieces which repeatedly put goalkeeper Kateryna Samson under pressure.

However, as Ukraine’s wide midfielders Olha Boychenko and Olha Ovdiychuk started to make an impression, they were served with a reminder that their job was far from done.

Everton striker Simone Magill, who scored Northern Ireland’s winner in the first leg, tested Samson from a tight angle 12 minutes before the break, but keeper Jackie Burns was relieved to see Daryna Apanaschenko drag her shot wide in first-half added time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In an untidy start to the second half, the home side dominated without creating genuine chances and when they finally did take the lead on the night it was a result of persistence rather than quality.

Callaghan climbed to help on Julie Nelson’s deep free-kick and as defender Darya Kravets hesitated, she chased down the loose ball and stabbed it past Samson.

The visitors unravelled as time ran down as midfielder Natiya Pantsulaya was sent off for a cynical foul on Sarah McFadden, before Caldwell made sure in the sixth minute of added time.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie