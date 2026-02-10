Norwegian athlete wins medal at Winter Olympics, and then reveals affair in live television interview

A NORWEGIAN ATHLETE has admitted to making the “biggest mistake” of his life during a live TV interview after winning bronze at the Winter Olympics.

Sturla Holm Laegreid (28) won a bronze medal this afternoon in the men’s 20km biathlon, in which athletes stop four times at a shooting range and attempt to hit five targets.

Moments after his success, Laegreid stunned viewers in Norway when he spoke about an affair he had.

“There’s someone I wanted to share this with, who might not be watching today,” Laegreid told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful, nicest person in the world, and three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her.”

Laegreid said he told the unnamed woman of his infidelity a week ago and that it has been “the worst week of my life”.

“I had a gold medal in my life, and there are probably many here now who look at me with new eyes, but I only have eyes for her,” Lægreid said through tears.

He added, “Sport has come second these last few days. I wish I could share this with her.”

Later in the interview, Laegreid said, “I try to be a good role model, and I did something stupid.

“I want to be a good role model, but I have to admit when I get something wrong.

“You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”

NRK’s ​sports director, Espen Olsen Langfeldt, said afterwards that the interview “came as unexpectedly to us as it did to the Norwegian people”.

“We think it’s nice of Sturla to be so open,” he added.

Olsen Langfeldt also praised Hanne Skjellum, who conducted the interview.

He said she did a “brilliant job and also has relevant and good follow-up questions”.

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie