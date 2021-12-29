Membership : Access or Sign Up
Norwich issue strong statement after racist abuse of Ireland's Adam Idah and other players

A fan is under investigation, with the club reporting online racist comments to the police.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 8:36 PM
9 minutes ago 188 Views 0 Comments
Adam Idah (file pic).
Adam Idah (file pic).
NORWICH CITY HAVE issued a strong statement following incidents of racist abuse during and after yesterday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

A fan is the subject of an investigation by Norwich after alleged racist comments were directed at Palace players during Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

The club have also reported online racist abuse aimed at some of their own players to Norfolk Police and have pledged to impose “the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour”.

Irish international Adam Idah was one Norwich player to be targeted; the 20-year-old Corkonian sharing vile messages aimed at him on Instagram last night.

The Canaries statement, in full, reads:

“Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters. Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

“The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour. The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police.

“An individual has also been identified and an investigation is ongoing following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace’s players. No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse.

“All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game. Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour.”

Online abuse, in particular has become a recurring issue in football of late, and Idah is not the only Irish player to have been targeted with Cyrus ChristieJonathan Afolabi and James McClean among many on the receiving end in recent times.

There have been increasing calls for authorities to tackle such abuse and earlier this month, it was reported that a new UK law could mean 10-year bans from football for online racist abusers.

With star forward Teemu Pukki absent, Idah’s inclusion yesterday came as his second start of the Premier League season and he completed 90 minutes.

It was another painful defeat for Norwich, though — a fifth in-a-row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the table with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.

- With reporting from Press Association and Emma Duffy

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

