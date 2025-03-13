Obamas in talks to produce Tiger Woods film (with King Richard's director behind the camera)

BARACK AND MICHELLE Obama are in talks to produce a new biopic about Tiger Woods.

The film, which is being developed by Amazon MGM, will be based on Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, which documents how Woods became the first golfer to be reigning champion at all four Majors simultaneously in 2000-01.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind King Richard — which told the story of the childhoods of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and their coach father Richard — is attached to direct, Deadline report.

The former US president and first lady run Higher Ground Productions, which has produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and Netflix hit thriller “Leave the World Behind,” as well as TV shows and podcasts.

One of golf’s all-time superstars, Woods became the first Black player to win a major title when he captured the 1997 Masters in record fashion.

The film is set to focus on perhaps his greatest achievement, popularly known as the “Tiger Slam,” when Woods won the 2000 US and British Opens and PGA Championship, and then added the 2001 Masters to capture four major trophies in a row.

The movie is not expected to tackle Woods’ subsequent self-inflicted downfall that began with a car crash near his home in November 2009, which led to the exposure of a slew of extramarital affairs and the collapse of his marriage.

