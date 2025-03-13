Advertisement
More Stories
Obama welcomed Woods to the Oval Office while US President in April 2009. Pete Souza/White House / Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSilver Screen

Obamas in talks to produce Tiger Woods film (with King Richard's director behind the camera)

The film will focus on The Tiger Slam, when Woods held all four Majors in 2000-01.
10.31am, 13 Mar 2025

BARACK AND MICHELLE Obama are in talks to produce a new biopic about Tiger Woods.

The film, which is being developed by Amazon MGM, will be based on Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, which documents how Woods became the first golfer to be reigning champion at all four Majors simultaneously in 2000-01.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind King Richard — which told the story of the childhoods of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and their coach father Richard — is attached to direct, Deadline report.

The former US president and first lady run Higher Ground Productions, which has produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and Netflix hit thriller “Leave the World Behind,” as well as TV shows and podcasts.

One of golf’s all-time superstars, Woods became the first Black player to win a major title when he captured the 1997 Masters in record fashion.

The film is set to focus on perhaps his greatest achievement, popularly known as the “Tiger Slam,” when Woods won the 2000 US and British Opens and PGA Championship, and then added the 2001 Masters to capture four major trophies in a row.

The movie is not expected to tackle Woods’ subsequent self-inflicted downfall that began with a car crash near his home in November 2009, which led to the exposure of a slew of extramarital affairs and the collapse of his marriage.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie