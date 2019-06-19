O'Brien and Moore look to maintain stunning start at Royal Ascot

FOR MANY RACING fans, the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3.40) is the highlight of the week and what a race we have in store with the mighty filly Magical heading the betting for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Action from Day One at Royal Ascot. Source: Adam Davy

O’Brien had a day to remember on Tuesday as Arizona won the Coventry and Circus Maximus landed the St James’ Palace Stakes and Magical arrives on the crest of a wave having won all three starts this season.

Limerick native Billy Lee bids to ride his third Royal Ascot winner as he teams up with the unbeaten filly Ickworth from the Willie McCreery stable in the opening Queen Mary Stakes (2.30). O’Brien runs Tango and Love Bracelet in the same race.

O’Brien has won the Queen’s Vase (3.05) for three of the last four years and he has four runners this time around. Ryan Moore rides Norway so based on jockey bookings he would look the number one hope.

O’Brien and Moore are also responsible for the favourite in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (4.20) in the shape of I Can Fly, while the David Marnane-trained Settle For Bay is back to defend his crown in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00).

- David Jennings, for more visit the Racing Post

