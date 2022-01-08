Wexford hit six goals to make winning start as Kildare score comfortable win over Westmeath

WEXFORD SCORED SIX goals on the way to victory in their O’Byrne Cup opener while Longford staged an impressive second-half fightback to defeat Louth.

Kildare were also winners in their O’Byrne Cup Round 1 fixture as they accounted for Westmeath.

Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan and Tom Byrne bagged a brace of goals each as Wexford ran out 15-point winners against Laois.

Wexford had scored their first two goals inside the opening 10 minutes, and continued to press their advantage on the way to a commanding win.

Meanwhile, Longford produced a strong second-half rally to get the better of Louth. The hosts, who were trailing by eight points, gradually chipped away at the deficit before Oran Kenny struck for a goal to cut the gap to three.

The closing stages were tightly fought as Longford drew level with Louth before Ross McInerney helped Longford to victory with a goal after 63 minutes.

Kildare also got their 2022 campaign off to a winning start with a big win over Westmeath.

Under new manager Glenn Ryan, Kildare opened up a 0-6 0-1 lead after 19 minutes through a Paddy Woodgate point. They were seven clear by half-time, although they did also lose Kevin O’Callaghan to a black card before the break.

Jimmy Hyland helped himself to five points in the second half as Kildare continued to control proceedings and start their season with a victory.

O’Byrne Cup Results:

Kildare 0-19 Westmeath 0-8

Wexford 6-10 Laois 0-13

Longford 2-13 Louth 0-14

FBD League Fixture

Sligo v Roscommon [Throw-in,6pm]

