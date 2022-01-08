Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wexford hit six goals to make winning start as Kildare score comfortable win over Westmeath

Elsewhere, Longford staged a strong second-half rally to defeat Louth.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 4:19 PM
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

WEXFORD SCORED SIX goals on the way to victory in their O’Byrne Cup opener while Longford staged an impressive second-half fightback to defeat Louth.

Kildare were also winners in their O’Byrne Cup Round 1 fixture as they accounted for Westmeath.

Eoghan Nolan, Ben Brosnan and Tom Byrne bagged a brace of goals each as Wexford ran out 15-point winners against Laois.

Wexford had scored their first two goals inside the opening 10 minutes, and continued to press their advantage on the way to a commanding win.

Meanwhile, Longford produced a strong second-half rally to get the better of Louth. The hosts, who were trailing by eight points, gradually chipped away at the deficit before Oran Kenny struck for a goal to cut the gap to three.

The closing stages were tightly fought as Longford drew level with Louth before Ross McInerney helped Longford to victory with a goal after 63 minutes.

Kildare also got their 2022 campaign off to a winning start with a big win over Westmeath.

Under new manager Glenn Ryan, Kildare opened up a 0-6 0-1 lead after 19 minutes through a Paddy Woodgate point. They were seven clear by half-time, although they did also lose Kevin O’Callaghan to a black card before the break.

Jimmy Hyland helped himself to five points in the second half as Kildare continued to control proceedings and start their season with a victory.

O’Byrne Cup Results:

Kildare 0-19 Westmeath 0-8

Wexford 6-10 Laois 0-13

Longford 2-13 Louth 0-14

FBD League Fixture

Sligo v Roscommon [Throw-in,6pm]

The42 Team

