Shelbourne set new League of Ireland record with €100,000 signing of Odhrán Casey

SHELBOURNE HAVE SET a new League of Ireland transfer record with the €100,000 signing of defender Odhrán Casey from Cliftonville.

The 42 understands the fee paid to the Irish League club for the 23-year-old surpasses the €80,000 that Bray Wanderers received from Drogheda United for Eamon Zayed 20 years ago.

Casey came through the ranks at Cliftonville and is a former Norther Ireland U21 international. With over 150 appearances for his hometown club, his performances also caught the eye of the football data analysis firm Jamestown Analytics that Shels joined up with last year.

Jamestown also work with Premier League club Brighton, current Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, and Como who are vying for European qualification in Serie A under the guidance of head coach Cesc Fabregas.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who qualified for this season’s Champions League and are once again on top of the Belgian top flight, are also part of the firm’s stable of clubs.

“We’re delighted to welcome Odhrán to the club and are very excited to begin working with him,” Shels head coach Joey O’Brien said.

“He is a very experienced player for his age, having already played a huge number of senior games. We believe he has great potential for further development, and we’re very pleased that he has chosen to come to Shelbourne FC.”

Casey added: “I’ve heard this is a great club with a brilliant fanbase. Their ambitions were a real draw for me to come here.”

Shels get their Premier Division season underway on 6 February when they travel to Waterford.