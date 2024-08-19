Leicester sign Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp

LEICESTER SIGNED TOTTENHAM midfielder Oliver Skipp in a deal worth a reported £25 million (€29 million) on Monday.

The 23-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Leicester have returned to the top flight after one season in the Championship, with their first match ironically coming against Tottenham on Monday.

Skipp said the opportunity to work with Foxes boss Steve Cooper, who managed the midfielder in England’s youth set-up, convinced him to move to the King Power Stadium.

“I’ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players. I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game,” Skipp said.

“You look around the squad and there’s lots of exciting players who have played in the Premier League and I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve.

“The staff here know me as well. Steve I have worked with at England so there’s definitely a good relationship there and I’m keen to push on and show what I can do.”

Skipp joined Tottenham academy aged six, going on to make 106 appearances for the north London club.

