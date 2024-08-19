Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Oliver Skipp. Alamy Stock Photo
Transfer News

Leicester sign Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp

The 23-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with The Foxes.
5.24pm, 19 Aug 2024
718
1

LEICESTER SIGNED TOTTENHAM midfielder Oliver Skipp in a deal worth a reported £25 million (€29 million) on Monday.

The 23-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Leicester have returned to the top flight after one season in the Championship, with their first match ironically coming against Tottenham on Monday.

Skipp said the opportunity to work with Foxes boss Steve Cooper, who managed the midfielder in England’s youth set-up, convinced him to move to the King Power Stadium.

“I’ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players. I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game,” Skipp said.

“You look around the squad and there’s lots of exciting players who have played in the Premier League and I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve.

“The staff here know me as well. Steve I have worked with at England so there’s definitely a good relationship there and I’m keen to push on and show what I can do.”

Skipp joined Tottenham academy aged six, going on to make 106 appearances for the north London club.

– © AFP 2024

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie