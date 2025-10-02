Owen Elding not in Ireland U21 squad as he still awaits citizenship

OWEN ELDING IS not part of the Ireland U21 squad to play Slovakia as his application for citizenship has yet to be processed.

The Sligo Rovers forward, who has scored 10 goals this season, was born in England and has applied for Irish citizenship.

U21 head coach Jim Crawford said today that the initial belief was that by mid-September the process would be complete, but this has not been the case.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” Crawford said. “It’s just an ongoing process. We’re quite comfortable and quite calm with the process.”

Crawford has named a 22-player squad for the Uefa U21 Euro qualifier against Slovakia in Cork.

Ireland return to Turner’s Cross on Friday, 10 October, having recorded two wins out of two in their opening qualifying games following victories over Moldova and Andorra.

They welcome a Slovakian team to Cork who sit top of Group D as first plays second.

Advertisement

Crawford has given first U21s call-ups to James McManus of Sligo Rovers and to former Cork City academy player Leon Ayinde of Ipswich Town.

McManus’ Sligo Rovers teammate Conor Walsh returns to the squad and he is one of 18 players in the squad to have played in the League of Ireland or the EA Sports LOI Academy.

Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Watford), Jacob Devaney (Manchester United), Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United), Jacob Slater (Harrogate United, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Darius Lipsiuc (Solihull Moors, on loan from Stoke City), Cathal McCarthy (Hull City), James McManus (Sligo Rovers, on loan from Bohemians), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Murphy (Swindon Town, on loan from Bristol City).

Forwards: Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town), Jad Hakiki (Sligo Rovers), Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Mark O’Mahony (Reading, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).

Uefa European U21 Championship Qualifier: Friday, 10 October 10, Ireland U21 v Slovakia U21, Turner’s Cross, Kick-Off 7.30pm