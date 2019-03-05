This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cheetahs prop Nche cited for wild shoulder hit on Fergus McFadden

The loosehead was given a yellow card for the offence by Nigel Owens.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 12:02 PM
47 minutes ago 994 Views 3 Comments
CHEETAHS PROP OX Nche has been called before a disciplinary committee for his powerful shoulder-barge on Fergus McFadden during the loss to Leinster last Friday.

Nche was sin-binned by Nigel Owens for the 10th minute hit, though the Welsh referee later added that the player had been lucky to see ‘just a yellow card’.

The loosehead has been cited under both Law 9.13 (late or dangerous tackling) and Law 9.25 (charging a kicker) and will tomorrow face, by video conference, a committee composed of Scottish trio Kathrine Mackie, Roddy MacLeod and Jennifer Rae.

