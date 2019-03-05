Cheetahs prop Nche cited for wild shoulder hit on Fergus McFadden

CHEETAHS PROP OX Nche has been called before a disciplinary committee for his powerful shoulder-barge on Fergus McFadden during the loss to Leinster last Friday.

"He's very lucky it's just a yellow card on this occasion."



Cheetahs' Ox Nche is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Fergus McFadden, but referee Nigel Owens says it could have been red.#LEIvCHE #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/ITHTIx2veZ — eir Sport (@eirSport) March 1, 2019

Nche was sin-binned by Nigel Owens for the 10th minute hit, though the Welsh referee later added that the player had been lucky to see ‘just a yellow card’.

The loosehead has been cited under both Law 9.13 (late or dangerous tackling) and Law 9.25 (charging a kicker) and will tomorrow face, by video conference, a committee composed of Scottish trio Kathrine Mackie, Roddy MacLeod and Jennifer Rae.