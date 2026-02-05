More Stories
Round 1

Harrington marks 500th DP World Tour appearance with opening round of 71 in Qatar

Harrington marked a milestone moment in his career with a steady performance on the first day at Doha.
6.33pm, 5 Feb 2026

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS six shots off the lead after an opening round of one-under 71 at the Qatar Masters.

The event in Doha marks an incredible milestone moment for Harrington as he makes his 500th appearance on the DP World Tour.

Harrington picked up two birdies on the ninth and 10th holes in his first round, while also dropping a shot at 15 to stay in touch with Patrick Reed and Daniel Hillier who share the lead on seven-under.

The American Reed had nine birdies and two bogeys in his first round, while Hillier of New Zealand eagled the ninth to go with his six birdies and one bogey at the eighth.

