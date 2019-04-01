Popular RTÉ Sport broadcaster Pat McAuliffe dies aged 61

Pat McAuliffe, RIP. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to well-known RTÉ Sport reporter Pat McAuliffe, who died suddenly this morning. He was 61.

An affable and popular figure, he was a familiar voice on the airwaves as he reported on a variety of sports, most often from his native Cork.

McAuliffe was a regular presence in the press boxes at Turner’s Cross, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Musgrave Park. In addition to his work for RTÉ, he wrote for local newspaper The Echo during a long career in sports journalism.

A former player with Rockmount AFC, he also served as a football referee. On the GAA front, he was a key figure behind the scenes in the running of the Rochestown club in recent years.

Yesterday he attended the SSE Airtricity League U19 game between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St Colman’s Park.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara and RTÉ colleague Michael Corcoran are among the many who have paid tribute to Pat McAuliffe on Twitter this morning.

Terribly sad news. Was also at Temple Hill and Musgrave Pk. A really decent man. Thoughts with all his family and friends. Rest In Peace Pat. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) April 1, 2019

Totally shocked to learn of the death of my old RTE Cork colleague and friend Pat McAuliffe. We spent many happy years together in Fr Matthew St keeping the sports flag flying. Rest in Peace Pat. — Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) April 1, 2019

The FAI are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran broadcaster & journalist Pat McAuliffe



Our sympathies are with the family & friends of a true gentleman and supporter of Irish football #RIP pic.twitter.com/YwSQeq8qmY — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 1, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at Munster Rugby are with the family, friends & colleagues of @RTESport reporter Pat McAuliffe after his sudden passing.



Pat was a gentleman and a hugely popular presence in press boxes in Munster & across the country.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam pic.twitter.com/zcXgS28JmR — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 1, 2019

All @CorkCityFC are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Pat McAuliffe. Pat covered City games at all levels for many years. Our sympathies to his friends, family and colleagues. #CCFC84 — CCFC.gold (@CorkCityFC) April 1, 2019

Cork GAA would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of @RTEsport reporter Pat McAuliffe RIP who died suddenly.Pat reported on Cork games for @rte and was a regular visitor to Pairc Ui Rinn & Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Ar dheis go raibh a anam dilis — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 1, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: