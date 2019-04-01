This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Popular RTÉ Sport broadcaster Pat McAuliffe dies aged 61

The affable reporter was well-known throughout the country, but particularly so in his native Cork.

By Paul Dollery Monday 1 Apr 2019, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 14,534 Views 2 Comments
Pat McAuliffe Pat McAuliffe, RIP. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to well-known RTÉ Sport reporter Pat McAuliffe, who died suddenly this morning. He was 61.

An affable and popular figure, he was a familiar voice on the airwaves as he reported on a variety of sports, most often from his native Cork.

McAuliffe was a regular presence in the press boxes at Turner’s Cross, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Musgrave Park. In addition to his work for RTÉ, he wrote for local newspaper The Echo during a long career in sports journalism.

A former player with Rockmount AFC, he also served as a football referee. On the GAA front, he was a key figure behind the scenes in the running of the Rochestown club in recent years.

Yesterday he attended the SSE Airtricity League U19 game between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St Colman’s Park.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara and RTÉ colleague Michael Corcoran are among the many who have paid tribute to Pat McAuliffe on Twitter this morning.

