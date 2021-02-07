BE PART OF THE TEAM

'Tottenham could have a very good player on their hands' - Praise for Troy Parrott

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has been impressed by the Irish youngster.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,588 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348263
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: PA

IPSWICH BOSS Paul Lambert singled out Troy Parrott for praise, after the Irish youngster helped the team earn a 2-0 win over Blackpool on his League One debut on Saturday.

The 19-year-old striker has endured a somewhat frustrating season so far.

The Tottenham teen spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Millwall.

However, he failed to score, during an injury-interrupted spell, in 14 appearances for the Lions.

The Dubliner subsequently dropped down a division to join Ipswich on Deadline Day, and got his career off to a positive start yesterday, playing 70 minutes before being replaced by James Norwood.

“Some of the football was good and Parrott did really well up front,” Lambert told the club’s website in the aftermath of the win. “He showed some excellent movement and footwork.

“If he progresses the way I think he will then Tottenham could have a very good player on their hands.”

The former Celtic player also highlighted the performance of Luke Matheson, an 18-year-old debutant, who recently joined on loan from Wolves.

“Then Luke was also excellent. He doesn’t look old enough to ride a scooter but he is a diamond of a kid.

“He got better as the game went on and did a really good job for us today. I’m really pleased with how the pair performed.”

Parrott’s fellow Irish international Alan Judge opened the scoring for the Tractor Boys, who are currently 10th in the table, four points short of the play-off spots.

“I think it was a complete and professional performance,” the 32-year-old Dubliner said afterwards.

“We never really looked like we were under too much pressure and we got what we deserved today.

“It’s nice to get on the scoresheet, of course. We’ve been working on those runs and it’s good to see what we’ve been working on in training applied in a game.

“The amount of space I had took me by surprise to be honest, but I was pleased with the finish.

“We saw the game out well and could have had a couple more really.

“I know fans will be sick of hearing this and that, so we’ll just take this result as a good one and do our best and work hard in the next one.”

