Parrott heads to Ipswich on loan after Millwall spell cut short

TROT PARROTT HAS completed a loan move to Ipswich Town for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The 18-year-old joins the League One side from Tottenham Hotspur, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall.

Parrott was recalled by his parent club two days ago after a disappointing, injury-hampered spell away, and put pen to paper at Playford Road this morning before training with the Blues side.

In all, the Dubliner — labelled as “excellent” by boss Gary Rowett after his full debut in late November (he sustained an ankle injury in his October bow) — made 14 appearances for the Lions, though failed to score, and will now continue his development with the Town.

Parrott made his international debut in November 2019, starting in a 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand and providing an assist for Sean Maguire on the night, while his second cap came in an August 2020 Nations League game against Bulgaria.

Ipswich are currently 11th in League One, and face Blackpool next on Saturday.

Parrott will wear the number 40 shirt at his new club, where he joins a strong Irish contingent.