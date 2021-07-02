Membership : Access or Sign Up
Peamount drawn against Serbian champions in Champions League qualifiers

WNL champions will face ZFK Spartak Subotica on 18 August.

By Niall Kelly Friday 2 Jul 2021, 3:30 PM
Peamount remain unbeaten through nine games of the WNL season.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE champions Peamount United will take on ZFK Spartak Subotica of Serbia in their opening Champions League qualifier next month.

Spartak, who are chasing their 11th straight domestic title, have qualified for the Champions League Round of 32 in each of the last three seasons.

The game, which takes place on 18 August, will form part of a mini-tournament with the winner going on to face either FC Twente or Tbilisi Nike on 21 August. The venue for the games has yet to be confirmed.

If Peamount progress through both of those initial ties, they would then face a two-legged Round 2 qualifier with a place in the group stages on the line.

“It’s a tough draw with a team that has dominated their league for the last 10 years,” Peas boss James O’Callaghan said.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us. Last year, we felt that we held our own [against Glasgow City] and can take great confidence from that. We feel that we have unfinished business in this competition.

“We really want to do it for ourselves and for the league, to show how good Peamount are and how good the football is in Ireland. We want to put on a performance so that people give us more respect, but we know that it is going to be a big challenge.”

Peamount remain unbeaten and currently sit joint-top of the Women’s National League with a game in hand over rivals Shelbourne.

