McIlroy begins Pebble Beach defence with rollercoaster 68

RORY MCILROY MIXED six birdies and an eagle with two, three-putt double bogeys as he kicked off his defence of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in rollercoaster fashion. McIlroy signed for an up-and-down, four-under 68, six shots off clubhouse leader Ryo Hisatsune. Shane Lowry finished a shot better off than McIlroy, carding a five-under 67.

The Pro-Am is a signature event on the PGA Tour, and marks McIlroy and Lowry’s first American event of 2026. Players play a round at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach across Thursday and Friday, before all return to Pebble Beach for the weekend.

Playing at Spyglass Hill, McIlroy made a fast start, going out in 31 thanks to a trio of birdies and a chip-in eagle on the par-five 14th. Having teed off on the 10th, McIlroy made another birdie on the second hole after the turn before handing back two shots on the third hole with a three-putt from eight feet. A birdie on the next hole preceded the same sin on the fifth hole, this time three-putting from inside six feet. He closed with a birdie on his final hole.

Lowry’s was an altogether steadier day at Pebble Beach, with bogeys on holes nine and 10 the only true blemishes of his round, almost holing out on the par-three 17th, leaving his tee shot just eight inches from the hole.

Hisatsune meanwhile took the clubhouse lead thanks to a sensational day on the greens, carding a 62 in which he gained more than five strokes on the field through putting alone.

