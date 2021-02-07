BE PART OF THE TEAM

Watch: Peter O'Mahony picks up early red card against Wales

The back row was sent off with just 13 minutes on the clock in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 3:38 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PETER O’MAHONY’S OPENING Six Nations weekend lasted only 13 minutes as referee Wayne Barnes belatedly showed him a red card.

O’Mahony was sent off for a dangerous clear-out on Welsh lock Adam Beard.

Barnes initially waved away appeals from the home side saying ‘there was nothing he (O’Mahony) could have done’. However, when reviewing the replay the clear contact made with the second row’s face left the official with little option.

The red was O’Mahony’s first in Test rugby and the Corkman has been sin-binned just twice in his 73 previous appearances for Ireland.

