It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Bill Cooper, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer in action during the Allianz Hurling League meeting between Cork and Tipperary
2. Marcus Rashford celebrates his winning penalty against PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes
3. Anna Caplice and Ellen Murphy dejected walking off the field after Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to France in Donnybrook
4. Carlow’s Sean Whelan celebrates winning while Pat Camon and Sean Dolan of Offaly look on dejected after their Division 1B relegation play-off
5. 800m bronze medalist Mark English at the Team Ireland homecoming from the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships
6. Ireland captain Rory Best celebrates beating France at the Aviva Stadium with his children Ben, Richie and Penny
7. Shamrock Rovers’ Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park
8. University Limerick’s Eimear Scally celebrates beating UCD and winning the 2019 O’Connor Cup
9. Ricardo Campello of Venezuela performs at the Red Bull Storm Chase off the Irish coast on Sunday
10. Limerick’s Megan O’Mara and Niamh Hanniffy of Galway in action in their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 semi-final
