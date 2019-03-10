This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 8:30 PM
22 minutes ago 894 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4532338

1. Bill Cooper, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer in action during the Allianz Hurling League meeting between Cork and Tipperary

Bill Cooper with Noel McGrath and John O'Dwyer Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Marcus Rashford celebrates his winning penalty against PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes

France Soccer Champions League Source: Francois Mori

3. Anna Caplice and Ellen Murphy dejected walking off the field after Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to France in Donnybrook

Anna Caplice and Ellen Murphy dejected after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Carlow’s Sean Whelan celebrates winning while Pat Camon and Sean Dolan of Offaly look on dejected after their Division 1B relegation play-off

Sean Whelan celebrates winning while Pat Camon and Sean Dolan look on dejected Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

5.  800m bronze medalist Mark English at the Team Ireland homecoming from the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships

Mark English Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Ireland captain Rory Best celebrates beating France at the Aviva Stadium with his children Ben, Richie and Penny

Rory Best celebrates winning with his children Ben, Richie and Penny Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7.  Shamrock Rovers’ Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park

Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring a goal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

8. University Limerick’s Eimear Scally celebrates beating UCD and winning the 2019 O’Connor Cup

Screen Shot 2019-03-10 at 19.34.12

9. Ricardo Campello of Venezuela performs at the Red Bull Storm Chase off the Irish coast on Sunday

Ricardo Campello Source: Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool/INPHO

10. Limerick’s Megan O’Mara and Niamh Hanniffy of Galway in action in their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 semi-final

Megan O'Mara and Niamh Hanniffy Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Read next:

