It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Carlton Blues ace Tayla Harris in full flight during an Australian Football League game
2. Fans watch on at Nowlan Park as Limerick and Dublin battle in the National League semi-finals
3. Golfer Mark Claffey with his gold medal in Dublin Airport at the Special Olympics Homecoming
4. Cork’s Eimear Scally blocks a shot by Rachel Kernes of Mayo
5. John Delaney watches on at Victoria Stadium as Ireland face Gibraltar in a Euro 2020 qualifier
6. Kildare’s Leah Doyle in action at the All Ireland 4-Wall Handball Singles Finals
7. Munster’s Mike Haley on his way to scoring a try against Zebre in the Guinness Pro14 at Thomond Park
8. Cillian O’Sullivan during his side’s victory against Fermanagh which secured Meath’s return to Division 1
9. Jason Quigley celebrates beating Mathias Eklund in their middleweight bout at the Copper Box Arena in London
10. Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick cups his ear after scoring the winning goal against Gibraltar
