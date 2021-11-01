Play-off semi-final details confirmed in the race for a Premier Division spot

FIXTURE DETAILS HAVE been confirmed for the League of Ireland First Division play-off semi-finals.

Following last Friday’s conclusion to the regular season, four clubs remain in contention to follow in the footsteps of champions Shelbourne by achieving promotion to the top tier for 2022.

John Caulfield steered his Galway United side to a second-placed finish behind Shels, while the other three play-off spots have been filled by UCD, Bray Wanderers and Limerick’s Treaty United, who have enjoyed an excellent first season.

The first legs of both semi-finals – which will see Bray host Galway at the Carlisle Grounds, while UCD travel to Markets Field to face Treaty – are scheduled to take place this Wednesday evening at 7.45pm.

The return legs, kicking off at 5pm at Eamonn Deacy Park and the Belfield Bowl respectively, will then be played this Sunday, 7 November.

The winners of the final, details for which have yet to be announced, will advance to the promotion/relegation play-off, where a Premier Division place for next season will be at stake.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

That fixture will be contested against the team that finishes in ninth place in the Premier Division – a position currently occupied by Finn Harps.

First Division play-off semi-final, first leg

Wednesday, 3 November – 7.45pm

Bray Wanderers v Galway United – Carlisle Grounds

Treaty United v UCD – Markets Field

First Division play-off semi-final, second leg

Sunday, 7 November – 5.00pm