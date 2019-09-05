This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pogba, Salah and Sterling join Messi and Ronaldo on FIFPro World 11 list

Premier League clubs boast the most players on the 55-man shortlist.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 8:17 PM
19 minutes ago 645 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4797643

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS boast the most players on the 55-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World 11 for the first time in a decade.

La Liga, with 20 representatives, has been displaced after nine successive years as the best represented competition, with clubs in England’s top flight contributing 21 nominees.

Manchester City lead the Premier League with eight players in contention for a spot, including five first-time nominees: Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

The club’s captain, David Silva, misses out, but Sergio Aguero is back in the mix after being overlooked for the past two years.

European champions Liverpool are next best in England with seven, but neither club boast as many as Real Madrid (nine) or Barcelona (11).

New signings Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann boost Barca’s representation following a season in which the Spanish side made a stunning Champions League exit at the hands of the Reds.

More than 23,000 professional footballers voted on the list, which predictably includes names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Thibaut Courtois, Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku are among the notable omissions.

The 2019 FIFA FIFPro World 11 will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan on September 23.

Full FIFA FIFPro World 11 shortlist:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), David De Gea (Manchester United), Ederson (Manchester City), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo), Joao Cancelo (Juventus/Manchester City), Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/Inter), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/Barcelona), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie