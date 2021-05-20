BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Uncapped Goncalves called up by holders Portugal in star-studded squad for Euro 2020

The reigning champions will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

By AFP Thursday 20 May 2021, 9:53 PM
55 minutes ago 2,117 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443434
Portugal players celebrate their Euro 2016 final win.
Image: PA
Portugal players celebrate their Euro 2016 final win.
Portugal players celebrate their Euro 2016 final win.
Image: PA

SPORTING LISBON YOUNGSTER Pedro Goncalves was handed a maiden Portugal call-up as coach Fernando Santos named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Thursday.

The reigning champions will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is just six goals short of Iranian Ali Daei’s all-time international record of 103 goals and level with Michel Platini’s record mark of nine European Championship strikes.

The 22-year-old Goncalves has been rewarded for his impressive club form this season.

He scored a league-leading 23 Primeira Liga goals to help Sporting win their first Portuguese title since 2002.

Goncalves will face a tough task to get into the starting XI, though, with Ronaldo, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, despite currently being sidelined with an injury, all making the cut.

Veteran Porto centre-back Pepe, 38, is also in the squad despite not having played for his country since October last year.

Portugal open their title defence against Hungary in Budapest on June 15, before facing Germany in Munich four days later.

They round off their Group F campaign against France at the Puskas Arena, in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final.

Santos has kept faith with Wolves midfielders Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, with Renato Sanches, whose Lille side could win the Ligue 1 title on Sunday, likely to line up alongside them.

Portugal Euro 2020 squad:

Goalkeepers (3): Rui Patricio (Wolves/ENG), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Rui Silva (Grenada/ESP)

Defenders (7): Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG), Jose Fonte (Lille/FRA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Pepe (FC Porto), Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders (9): Danilo Pereira (Paris SG/FRA), Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Wolves/ENG), Renato Sanches (Lille/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards (7): Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ITA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon)

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend interpros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie