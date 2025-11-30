Villa beat Wolves to keep good times rolling, Brighton avenge seven-goal defeat at Forest

2pm Premier League kick offs

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton

BOUBACAR KAMARA’S STUNNING goal was enough to earn Aston Villa their seventh win in eight Premier League games and bragging rights over local rivals Wolves.

The Frenchman expertly fired home in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory which moved Villa up to third in the table ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal later on Sunday.

It was a goal worthy of the three points as Villa continued to show they are again going to be competing at the top end of the table.

That looked questionable after a difficult summer transfer window led to a lacklustre start to the campaign, where they failed to win any of their opening five games and scored just once.

But the following eight games have shown Villa are again going in the right direction under Unai Emery.

For Wolves, the Championship trap door is getting closer with every passing week as they are rooted to the foot of the table, nine points off safety.

New boss Rob Edwards might have been celebrating a first point in charge had it not been for some big first-half saves by Emiliano Martinez, which proved pivotal.

Wolves thought they had taken the lead in the 16th minute: Jackson Tchatchoua was set free down the right and he pulled the ball back for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who found the corner with a scuffed finish from 12 yards.

However, Jhon Arias was stood in front of Martinez and the goal was ruled out.

It had been a difficult afternoon for the hosts and they needed something special to go ahead midway through the second half.

John McGinn burrowed down the right and cut the ball back to Kamara and the Frenchman did the rest, effortlessly lashing a left-footed drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

Villa suddenly had impetus and Donyell Malen could have made it 2-0 shortly afterwards but Johnstone blocked having previously gone walkabouts for a cross.

Kamara’s moment of magic proved to be enough, with Martinez denying Joao Gomes at the death, as Emery’s men march on and Wolves remain winless after 13 games.

Elsewhere, goals in each half from Maxim De Cuyper and Stefanos Tzimas earned Brighton a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Seagulls secured their third win in four to climb to fifth in the Premier League table and the result also served as sweet revenge for the 7-0 thrashing they suffered at this ground back in February.

Brighton dominated the proceedings before Forest worked their way back into it, but Fabian Hurzeler’s team broke the deadlock with their 13th shot of the half as De Cuyper grabbed his second goal of the season.

Matz Sels produced a stunning double save to keep Forest in contention during the second period while Bart Verbruggen denied Igor Jesus down the other end, yet Brighton sealed the points late in the piece through substitute Tzimas’ first goal of the league campaign.

Defeat for Forest ended their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and was just a second league loss since Sean Dyche arrived as boss, leaving them still just a point above the relegation places.