This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro14 matches not played because of coronavirus will be ruled a 0-0 draw

Efforts are underway to reschedule Benetton v Ulster and Zebre v Ospreys.

By Niall Kelly Friday 28 Feb 2020, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,112 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5025925
Pro14: two games postponed this weekend.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Pro14: two games postponed this weekend.
Pro14: two games postponed this weekend.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

PRO14 MATCHES WHICH are postponed due to the coronavirus and not subsequently rescheduled will be recorded as a 0-0 draw, tournament organisers confirmed on Friday.

Two of this weekend’s games — Benetton v Ulster and Zebre v Ospreys — have been postponed, with Pro14 bosses already working to find suitable dates on which the games can be played.

But all other games, including Benetton’s refixed trip to Dragons on 6 March, are currently set to take place as scheduled.

Organisers stressed that “it is paramount that the well-being and health of teams, their supporters, staff and match officials are not compromised”, and that they will fully abide by any instructions from the relevant medical authorities.

“In the event that any future games are postponed and no alternative dates can be found to ensure the fixture is fulfilled, the board of Celtic Rugby DAC has agreed that both teams will be awarded two match points and the game will be deemed a 0-0 draw,” a statement read.

“This stands in line with current World Rugby practice and resembles protocols in other rugby codes and international sports.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to figure out where we go from here — not only post-Twickenham, but potentially into September as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the rugby calendar. The lads also discuss the media’s treatment of the Irish team which some fans and players believe is too harsh, but some non-rugby journalists believe to be too soft.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie