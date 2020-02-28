Pro14 matches not played because of coronavirus will be ruled a 0-0 draw

PRO14 MATCHES WHICH are postponed due to the coronavirus and not subsequently rescheduled will be recorded as a 0-0 draw, tournament organisers confirmed on Friday.

Two of this weekend’s games — Benetton v Ulster and Zebre v Ospreys — have been postponed, with Pro14 bosses already working to find suitable dates on which the games can be played.

But all other games, including Benetton’s refixed trip to Dragons on 6 March, are currently set to take place as scheduled.

Organisers stressed that “it is paramount that the well-being and health of teams, their supporters, staff and match officials are not compromised”, and that they will fully abide by any instructions from the relevant medical authorities.

“In the event that any future games are postponed and no alternative dates can be found to ensure the fixture is fulfilled, the board of Celtic Rugby DAC has agreed that both teams will be awarded two match points and the game will be deemed a 0-0 draw,” a statement read.

“This stands in line with current World Rugby practice and resembles protocols in other rugby codes and international sports.”

