From Moldova to Foxrock and Sydney to the inner city - two Dubliners fighting for one belt

Jake Hanney made his name as a boxer in Australia.

Jake Hanney made his name as a boxer in Australia.

MOLDOVAN-BORN DUBLINER Victor Rabei has been making a steady name for himself in Irish boxing since turning pro in 2017.

With an undefeated 6(2)-0 record, he is the number one ranked light welterweight in the country by the BUI and the defending Celtic champion, and made his TV debut last December on TG4.

Step forward Jake Hanney.

Hanney is originally from Dublin City Centre but made his name in the world of professional boxing Down Under – earning the title ‘Prospect of the Year’ in Australian boxing in the process.

Since returning home, Hanney added one win and his first defeat to his now 5(4)-1(1) record.

Having not fought since that defeat to Tyrone McKenna, he returns to the ring tonight to challenge Rabei for his Celtic title on the Clash of the Titans card, with many billing it to be one of the fights of the night.

We caught up with both camps as they prepared for tonight’s fight:

Rabei v Hanney will take place just before the main event – Eric Donovan’s Irish title fight with Stephen McAfee – in the National Stadium and will be broadcast live by TG4.

Tickets for Clash of the Titans are available here .