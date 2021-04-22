Rachael Blackmore edges one closer to defending champion Townend in leading jockey race

RACHAEL BLACKMORE HAS edged one closer to Paul Townend in the race to be crowned champion jockey after riding a winner at Kilbeggan today.

Ireland’s 2021 Grand National and Cheltenham hero now trails Townend, the defending champion, by seven, with six more meetings remaining.

Blackmore drew a blank at Limerick earlier this week, but was back to winning ways today aboard Not Available in the second division of the New Sprint Two Day NH Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle.

It came as winner number 88 of the season on these shores for Blackmore, and 94 for winning trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The 31-year-old will look to keep reeling the injured Townend in with upcoming rides at Kilbeggan tomorrow and Sandown on Saturday ahead of next week’s Punchestown Festival.

Townend is having a special boot made in case he is deemed fit enough to ride at next week’s festival showdown.

Ireland’s champion jockey has been on the sidelines since the Fairyhouse Easter meeting when he sustained a foot injury in a fall from Egality Mans.

He subsequently missed the rest of the Fairyhouse festival and three days at Aintree, but he has held on to his lead in the title race.

- with reporting from Press Association.