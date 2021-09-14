Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Benitez pleased with Everton's crazy 379-second turnaround - but wants to score first

‘It will be easier for my health,’ he said after the Toffees’ dramatic win over Burnley last night.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 10:20 AM
48 minutes ago 1,060 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548642
Rafa Bentiez with Seamus Coleman.
Image: PA
Rafa Bentiez with Seamus Coleman.
Rafa Bentiez with Seamus Coleman.
Image: PA

EVERTON MANAGER RAFAEL Benitez admits it would be better for his health if his side could score goals before they concede after a thrilling 3-1 comeback win at home to Burnley.

The hosts looked battered and beaten after Ben Mee’s headed opener just after half-time only for a crazy 379-second period to turn the match on its head as Michael Keane and new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray all scored.

In his first two home matches, Benitez has twice achieved what predecessors Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti struggled to do in winning league games from losing positions – with the club managing just two victories in 59 previous Premier League encounters when conceding the first goal.

Asked what he had done with effectively the same players, the Spaniard – who made a tactical switch from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3 immediately after his side equalised – said: “Not too much. You can see from the first minute of the first game and in every single game the commitment is there.

“They want to win and compete, they have the desire and want to do well. When you have a problem like you concede a goal they want to react, I think the fans want to react and fans give them more incentive they can do it.

“Every manager wants to win but when you win at home in front of your fans you have to enjoy it for sure.

“Hopefully the next one (game) we can score goals and it will be easier for my health.”

Everton achieved the result without last season’s leading goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose spell on the sidelines may extend beyond the initial two to three weeks Benitez first estimated.

“Could be longer. For me it will be more than two or three weeks,” he added.

everton-v-burnley-premier-league-goodison-park Benitez and Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrate. Source: PA

“He broke his toe (before the international break) and then he was playing with an injection and pain.

“It was not easy for him and he was not training like the rest of the team and that is why he had the problem.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted the “madness of football” cost them dearly, leaving the Clarets still looking for their first win of the season.

“I was very pleased up to the (Everton) goal as we controlled a lot of the game away from home,” he said.

“We conceded an awkward first and then after that (it was) the madness of football. We have a mad six minutes and the game has got away from you.

“That is something we have to get a grip of as it has happened twice this season with the Brighton game (where they conceded two in five minutes).”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie