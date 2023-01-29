Real Madrid slip leaves Barcelona five points clear in La Liga title race

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad
REAL SOCIEDAD GOALKEEPER Alex Remiro made a string of fine saves to frustrate Real Madrid in a 0-0 draw, leaving Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga.
After the Catalans beat Girona on Saturday, Madrid needed to win to stay three points behind their rivals in the title race, but Remiro ensured otherwise, keeping third-place La Real on the champions’ tail.
Vinicius Junior had three good chances repelled by Remiro among other Madrid openings, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side sparkled but failed to find the goal their performance deserved.
The draw continues a mixed start to 2023 for Real Madrid, slipping further behind Barcelona in the league and losing against them in the Spanish Super Cup final, but reaching the Copa del Rey semis on Thursday with an extra-time win over Atletico Madrid.
Despite the result, the manner of the performance encouraged Ancelotti.
“We played a complete game. The team is improving, growing; physically they are a lot better,” Ancelotti told Movistar.
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
“We did well with and without the ball, pressing high. It was a complete performance, but we didn’t score.
“It’s a draw that leaves me satisfied because the team played very well.”
La Liga results
- Real Valladolid 1-0 Valencia
- Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid
- Celta Vigo 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
- Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad
COMMENTS