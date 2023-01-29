Advertisement
Sunday 29 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
Manu Fernandez Remiro made a string of saves to keep Real Madrid at bay, including this one from Vinicius Jr.
# La Liga
Real Madrid slip leaves Barcelona five points clear in La Liga title race
Goalkeeper Alex Remiro was Real Sociedad’s hero in a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.
676
0
54 minutes ago

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

REAL SOCIEDAD GOALKEEPER Alex Remiro made a string of fine saves to frustrate Real Madrid in a 0-0 draw, leaving Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga.

After the Catalans beat Girona on Saturday, Madrid needed to win to stay three points behind their rivals in the title race, but Remiro ensured otherwise, keeping third-place La Real on the champions’ tail.

Vinicius Junior had three good chances repelled by Remiro among other Madrid openings, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side sparkled but failed to find the goal their performance deserved.

The draw continues a mixed start to 2023 for Real Madrid, slipping further behind Barcelona in the league and losing against them in the Spanish Super Cup final, but reaching the Copa del Rey semis on Thursday with an extra-time win over Atletico Madrid.

Despite the result, the manner of the performance encouraged Ancelotti.

“We played a complete game. The team is improving, growing; physically they are a lot better,” Ancelotti told Movistar.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“We did well with and without the ball, pressing high. It was a complete performance, but we didn’t score.

“It’s a draw that leaves me satisfied because the team played very well.”

La Liga results

  • Real Valladolid 1-0 Valencia
  • Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid
  • Celta Vigo 1-0 Athletic Bilbao
  • Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     