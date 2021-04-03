BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Real Madrid keep pressure on at the top of La Liga with win over Eibar

Goals in each half from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema saw Real go above Barcelona into second, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 5:39 PM
Luka Modric on the ball.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Image: Bernat Armangue

REAL MADRID KEPT their La Liga title challenge on track with a 2-0 home win over Eibar.

Lowly Eibar had the first opportunity when Pape Diop’s shot from outside the box was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Moments later Benzema’s effort was kept out by Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Real, without injured defender Sergio Ramos, soon began to dominate and Benzema put a header wide from an Isco corner.

Asensio was inches away from giving them the lead when his free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The Spain forward also had a goal disallowed for offside, but he made the breakthrough four minutes before half-time, taking Casemiro’s pass and slotting past Dmitrovic from the 18-yard line.

Asensio was denied by Dmitrovic and Benzema planted a header over before Real doubled their lead in the 73rd minute.

Vinicius Junior was the provider with the cross for Benzema to head home his ninth goal in his last seven appearances.

Press Association

