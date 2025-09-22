The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Euro U21 qualifier against England to be played in Birmingham City’s St Andrews
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 team will face England in their Euro qualifier at Birmingham City’s home grounds in St Andrews on Friday, 14 November [kick-off, 7.45pm].
Jim Crawford’s side won their opening two qualifiers earlier this month against Moldova and Andorra, and will take on Slovakia next at Turner’s Cross on Friday, 10 October.
Ireland are currently second in Group D behind Slovakia who lead on goal difference while England are third having played just one game so far, which was a 2-0 win against Kazakhstan.
Ticket details will be announced in due course for Ireland’s trip to Birmingham where they will take on Lee Carsley’s back-to-back European champions.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Birmingham England euro u21 Fixture Details Republic Of Ireland St Andrews