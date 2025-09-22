Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland celebrate a goal against Moldova. Nikola Krstic/INPHO
FreeFixture Details

Ireland's Euro U21 qualifier against England to be played in Birmingham City’s St Andrews

Ireland will take on Lee Carsley’s side in November.
6.53pm, 22 Sep 2025

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 team will face England in their Euro qualifier at Birmingham City’s home grounds in St Andrews on Friday, 14 November [kick-off, 7.45pm].

Jim Crawford’s side won their opening two qualifiers earlier this month against Moldova and Andorra, and will take on Slovakia next at Turner’s Cross on Friday, 10 October.

Ireland are currently second in Group D behind Slovakia who lead on goal difference while England are third having played just one game so far, which was a 2-0 win against Kazakhstan.

Ticket details will be announced in due course for Ireland’s trip to Birmingham where they will take on Lee Carsley’s back-to-back European champions.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie