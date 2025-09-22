Ireland's Euro U21 qualifier against England to be played in Birmingham City’s St Andrews

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 team will face England in their Euro qualifier at Birmingham City’s home grounds in St Andrews on Friday, 14 November [kick-off, 7.45pm].

Jim Crawford’s side won their opening two qualifiers earlier this month against Moldova and Andorra, and will take on Slovakia next at Turner’s Cross on Friday, 10 October.

Ireland are currently second in Group D behind Slovakia who lead on goal difference while England are third having played just one game so far, which was a 2-0 win against Kazakhstan.

Ticket details will be announced in due course for Ireland’s trip to Birmingham where they will take on Lee Carsley’s back-to-back European champions.

Advertisement