BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 24 April 2021
Advertisement

'Disappointed. I'm so much more than I demonstrated' - McClenaghan’s European medal bid falls short

One of Ireland’s biggest medal hopes for the Olympics, the 21-year-old finished fifth in Basel after a late fall.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 964 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5419212

rhys-mc-clenaghan Rhys McClenaghan. Source: Claudio Thoma/INPHO

IRELAND’S RHYS MCCLENAGHAN says he is “disappointed” and “so much more than I demonstrated” after his fifth-place finish in the pommel horse final at the European Gymnastics Championships this afternoon.

One of Ireland’s biggest medal hopes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, McClenaghan qualified in first place for the final in Basel, scoring 14.766 on Thursday while unveiling a new routine.

Eyeing a second European gold, the 21-year-old fell late on in a dramatic final and placed fifth with a score of 13.566. A rare mistake forced him to dismount; a disappointing turn of events as the 2018 champion missed out on a medal.

“Disappointed,” McClenaghan — who was presented with the Shooting Star award last night — wrote on Twitter

“I’m so much more than what I demonstrated at these Europeans. The difficult side of sport… Back to the gym.”

Armenian Artur Davtyan claimed gold, Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy finished second [both 14.266] and Great Britain’s Joe Fraser scored 14.066 to take home bronze.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

rhys-mc-clenaghan-is-presented-with-the-shooting-star-award McClenaghan with the Shooting Star award he was presented with last night. Source: Claudio Thoma/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie