'Disappointed. I'm so much more than I demonstrated' - McClenaghan’s European medal bid falls short

Rhys McClenaghan. Source: Claudio Thoma/INPHO

IRELAND’S RHYS MCCLENAGHAN says he is “disappointed” and “so much more than I demonstrated” after his fifth-place finish in the pommel horse final at the European Gymnastics Championships this afternoon.

One of Ireland’s biggest medal hopes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, McClenaghan qualified in first place for the final in Basel, scoring 14.766 on Thursday while unveiling a new routine.

Eyeing a second European gold, the 21-year-old fell late on in a dramatic final and placed fifth with a score of 13.566. A rare mistake forced him to dismount; a disappointing turn of events as the 2018 champion missed out on a medal.

Disappointed. I’m so much more than what I demonstrated at these Europeans. The difficult side of sport... Back to the gym. pic.twitter.com/IFz8ZI3SaV — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) April 24, 2021

“Disappointed,” McClenaghan — who was presented with the Shooting Star award last night — wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so much more than what I demonstrated at these Europeans. The difficult side of sport… Back to the gym.”

Armenian Artur Davtyan claimed gold, Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy finished second [both 14.266] and Great Britain’s Joe Fraser scored 14.066 to take home bronze.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

McClenaghan with the Shooting Star award he was presented with last night. Source: Claudio Thoma/INPHO