Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Ireland striker and three-time cruciate victim undergoes surgery on another knee setback

Rianna Jarrett: ‘Happy to finally be one step closer to getting back onto the pitch. Just another scar to add to the collection!’

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 May 2022, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,590 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5755325
Another unfortunate injury blow for Rianna Jarrett.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Another unfortunate injury blow for Rianna Jarrett.
Another unfortunate injury blow for Rianna Jarrett.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RIANNA JARRETT IS facing the road to recovery once more with another knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland and London City Lionesses striker confirmed this evening that she has undergone surgery on her meniscus, having previously suffered three cruciate injuries.

“Supposed to be flying to Lanzarote tomorrow, but opted for surgery on my meniscus instead,” Jarrett wrote on Twitter.

“Surgery went well, and happy to finally be one step closer to getting back onto the pitch. Just another scar to add to the collection!”

Jarrett, 27, has endured a frustrating season with Championship side London City, having dropped down a division from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The Wexford woman started strongly with a handful of goals, but injury has again hampered her career.

Three ACL injuries by the age of 21 derailed her early progress, before she established herself as a real star in the Women’s National League with Wexford Youths. Jarrett won back-to-back Player of the Season awards in 2018 and 2019, registering 27 and 26 goals respectively in those campaigns.

She made a real breakthrough on the international stage around that same time, marking herself out as a key player and regular starter for the Girls In Green.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Jarrett has been absent from Vera Pauw’s squads of late.

“There are other players better, it’s simple as that,” the Irish boss explained last November. “It’s an elite sport and other players at this moment are better than she is. She is on standby.

“She is disappointed, of course, very disappointed. But she understands. She also sees what other players do, when she looks around. She is struggling to get back to her old level, and she is working really hard, so we don’t forget her. But at this moment other players have performed at a higher level and that is the consequence of elite sport.”

Jarrett will undoubtedly hope to bounce from her latest knee setback stronger than ever, and reinvigorate her career at club and international level.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie