Ireland striker and three-time cruciate victim undergoes surgery on another knee setback

RIANNA JARRETT IS facing the road to recovery once more with another knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland and London City Lionesses striker confirmed this evening that she has undergone surgery on her meniscus, having previously suffered three cruciate injuries.

“Supposed to be flying to Lanzarote tomorrow, but opted for surgery on my meniscus instead,” Jarrett wrote on Twitter.

“Surgery went well, and happy to finally be one step closer to getting back onto the pitch. Just another scar to add to the collection!”

Jarrett, 27, has endured a frustrating season with Championship side London City, having dropped down a division from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The Wexford woman started strongly with a handful of goals, but injury has again hampered her career.

Three ACL injuries by the age of 21 derailed her early progress, before she established herself as a real star in the Women’s National League with Wexford Youths. Jarrett won back-to-back Player of the Season awards in 2018 and 2019, registering 27 and 26 goals respectively in those campaigns.

She made a real breakthrough on the international stage around that same time, marking herself out as a key player and regular starter for the Girls In Green.

But Jarrett has been absent from Vera Pauw’s squads of late.

“There are other players better, it’s simple as that,” the Irish boss explained last November. “It’s an elite sport and other players at this moment are better than she is. She is on standby.

“She is disappointed, of course, very disappointed. But she understands. She also sees what other players do, when she looks around. She is struggling to get back to her old level, and she is working really hard, so we don’t forget her. But at this moment other players have performed at a higher level and that is the consequence of elite sport.”

Jarrett will undoubtedly hope to bounce from her latest knee setback stronger than ever, and reinvigorate her career at club and international level.