Sligo Rovers bolster squad with loan signing of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE followed up last night’s European success against Motherwell by bolstering their squad ahead of the next round in Norway, signing midfielder Robbie Burton on loan from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

English-born Burton, who has been capped to U21 level by Wales, initially came through the ranks at Arsenal’s academy before moving to Zagreb in 2020 for a reported £800,000. Having first played for their B team, Burton made his first-team debut in August 2020, also appearing in a Europa League group stage victory over Wolfsburg.

He was then loaned to Croatian side Istra 1961, and now joins Sligo on loan until the end of the season.

”I’m delighted to have secured the signing of Robbie Burton on loan from Dinamo Zagreb”, said Sligo boss John Russell. “I’d like to thank the sporting director Marko Vukelic for his assistance in getting this deal done. ”Robbie is a creative midfielder who will bring a lot of quality to our team.

”He came through the Arsenal academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb. I feel this will be great opportunity for Robbie to get back playing first team football and show what he is all about.

”I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching him play.”

Burton will be available for this weekend’s FAI Cup tie with Wexford, and will also be available for the Conference League qualifier against Viking of Norway next Thursday.

”I am delighted to have signed with Sligo Rovers today”, said Burton.

”I can’t wait to get started and be part of the squad in Sunday’s game against Wexford in front of the fans at The Showgrounds. I am excited about the coming weeks and months and look forward to finishing the season strong with the team”.