Men's Skiff medal race abandoned amid light winds

LAST UPDATE | 25 mins ago
IRELAND’S ROBERT DICKSON and Seán Waddilove must go again in the Men’s Skiff medal race.
The race was abandoned amid light wind conditions in Marseille.
Race organisers are now meeting to determine a new start time for the race.
The abandonment may come as a relief for the Irish duo, who began in second place overall, but had slipped to fourth behind Spain, New Zealand and Croatia by the time competition was halted.
The Dubliners are among 10 boats to have qualified for today’s final.
The focus is on net points — of which Ireland have 73 — with the scores carrying over and the medal race counting for double points.
A fourth-place finish or higher today would guarantee Dickson and Waddilove a medal of some description, yet they were adrift of the leaders in the erratic conditions and can now reset ahead of the next attempted staging of the race.
