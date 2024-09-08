Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta, Ireland's Dunbar finishes 11th

PRIMOZ ROGLIC won the Vuelta a Espana for a record-equalling fourth time on Sunday, the perfect pick-me-up after crashing out of the Tour de France.

The Slovenian wrapped up his fifth-career Grand Tour when he finished second in the closing time trial on the streets of Madrid won by Stefan Kung.

“It’s crazy – already four, I just want to enjoy it,” he said before hugging his wife Lora and children.

Meanwhile, after taking his second stage on Saturday, Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar was 30th in today’s time trial, which left him 11th overall.

Fellow Irish star Darren Rafferty finished 20th in the young rider classification and 75th in the general classification after coming 64th today.

Australia’s Ben O’Connor finished runner-up overall with Spain’s Enric Mas completing the podium.

With the sun setting on the streets of the Spanish capital Roglic, 34, drew level with Spaniard Roberto Heras for the number of wins in the season’s third and closing Grand Tour.

Roglic finished the race 2min 36sec up on O’Connor, with Mas (Movistar) third at 3:13.

After 81 hours, 49 minutes and 18 seconds in the saddle an exhausted but happy Roglic said: “This is nice! The more you go to an end, you just want to finish it off.

“There’s a lot of sacrificing, not only by me, but also my family, everyone around me. We all live for it. I just feel happy I can do it.

“I really appreciate all the support from the people around me.”

Roglic, riding for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe team, had to fight for the red jersey after a gruelling race that began three weeks ago in Portugal and featured some of the toughest climbs the sport has to offer.

He won stage four to take the overall lead but then O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team) burst to the top of the general classification by almost five minutes.

Roglic slowly chipped away at the Australian’s massive cushion with a bunch of strong mountain place finishes.

He reclaimed the leader’s red jersey after his third win on stage 19.

This Vuelta triumph went a long way to making up for the disappointment of his Tour de France-ending crash before stage 13.

His success completed Slovenia’s domination of the 2024 Grand Tours, with his countryman Tadej Pogacar winning the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

While he may not have won O’Connor was jubilant over his breakthrough first-ever Grand Tour podium.

“I wasn’t expecting this, I expected to be good but not second overall. This calls for a pretty big celebration!” said the 28-year-old Aussie.

One of the big names in the peloton who failed to make it to Madrid was Wout Van Aert.

The Belgian star claimed three Vuelta stages to occupy the top of the points and mountain classifications only to suffer a heavy fall which not only ended his race but also his season.

You can view the full results here.

– © AFP 2024