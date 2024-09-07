Liverpool mourn the death of club great Ron Yeats

RON YEATS, THE first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup, has died, aged 86.

The Aberdeen-born centre-back – whom manager Bill Shankly famously invited journalists to “take a walk around him, he’s a colossus” at his unveiling at Anfield – had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time.

Yeats moved to Liverpool from Dundee United in July 1961 aged 23 – and within six months assumed the captaincy which he was to hold for 10 years.

His record 417-match run as Reds skipper was only broken by Steven Gerrard in the last decade.

After helping Liverpool out of the Second Division, Yeats won two Division One league titles and, significantly, lifted the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965 after an energy-sapping final win over Leeds.

Having made 454 Liverpool appearances he left to be Tranmere’s player-manager for three years, followed by brief spell in America in his late 30s before returning to Anfield in 1986 as chief scout, a role he held for two decades.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher felt Yeats was one of the pioneers of the club’s golden era of success, both in England and Europe.

“A giant of a man and a giant of a player,” Carragher said X, formerly Twitter.

“Everything at Liverpool starts with people like Big Ron. RIP.”

Announcing his death in a club statement on Saturday morning, Liverpool said: “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect.”

Former Reds defender Phil Thompson joined Liverpool in January 1971, during the season which Yeats left, and later returned to the club as assistant manager.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Big Ron Yeats,” Thompson said on social media.

“One of my heroes as a kid and had the pleasure to become his friend. Doesn’t get much better. RIP Big Man.”

John Aldridge added his own tribute to Yeats, who was capped twice by Scotland.

“Woke up today to the sad news of one of Liverpool football club’s all-time greats as a player and a captain, Ron Yeats,” former Reds forward Aldridge said.

“What a man. I’m honoured to have met him on many occasions.”

“All our thoughts from the ex-players are with his family. Good night, God bless Ron RIP.”