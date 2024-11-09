Advertisement
More Stories
Rory Kavanagh. Evan Logan/INPHO
FreeRatified

Rory Kavanagh to take over from Malachy O'Rourke at Derry's Glen

St Eunan’s man set to take the reigns in Maghera.
12.59pm, 9 Nov 2024
716

FORMER ALL-IRELAND champions, Maghera’s Glen, Watty Grahams, have replaced the departed Malachy O’Rourke as manager.

In his place comes Rory Kavanagh, the former Donegal midfielder and St Eunan’s manager.

Kavanagh had a few seasons in charge of his own St Eunan’s, Letterkenny and won the Donegal championship in 2021, beating Glenties in the final.

Prior to Paddy Carr’s appointment for the 2023 season, it was felt that the job was going to be given to Kavanagh, but the arrangement fell through. He has taken various Donegal underage teams in the past and won a Buncrana Cup.

Kavanagh will be assisted by his St Eunan’s clubmate, David O’Herlihy, with other figures added to the management in the coming weeks.

Author
Declan Bogue
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie