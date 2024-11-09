Rory Kavanagh to take over from Malachy O'Rourke at Derry's Glen

FORMER ALL-IRELAND champions, Maghera’s Glen, Watty Grahams, have replaced the departed Malachy O’Rourke as manager.

In his place comes Rory Kavanagh, the former Donegal midfielder and St Eunan’s manager.

Kavanagh had a few seasons in charge of his own St Eunan’s, Letterkenny and won the Donegal championship in 2021, beating Glenties in the final.

Prior to Paddy Carr’s appointment for the 2023 season, it was felt that the job was going to be given to Kavanagh, but the arrangement fell through. He has taken various Donegal underage teams in the past and won a Buncrana Cup.

Kavanagh will be assisted by his St Eunan’s clubmate, David O’Herlihy, with other figures added to the management in the coming weeks.