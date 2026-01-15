Lowry also enjoyed a fast start and was four-under through his first 12 holes before back-to-back bogeys on six and seven saw him hand back some of that early momentum.
"I'm very fortunate that Rory's a good friend. I'm not stupid enough to think I'm going to win a Grand Slam or anything, but I look at him and say he's a great person to reach for.
Rory McIlroy takes the early clubhouse lead with fast start at Dubai Invitational
RORY MCILROY GOT his 2026 campaign off to a fast start as he raced into the early clubhouse lead on the opening day of the Dubai Invitational.
The world number two carded a first-round 66 to set the early mark at the Dubai Creek Resort on five-under par.
Shane Lowry, playing alongside McIlroy, opened with a two-under par 69.
McIlroy, who was runner-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2024, fired six birdies in his opening nine holes to make the turn on five-under par.
An 11-foot birdie at the first moved him to six-under before he was caught out of position off the tee on the par-four third and three-putted for bogey.
“I always say if I can get close to him in every tournament, and play well coming in, I can have a chance to win.
“I’m a firm believer that the people you surround yourself with, you become.”
