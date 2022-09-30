Harrington impresses to reach top ten, McIlroy and Lowry struggle in Scotland

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IMPRESSED on Day 2 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he lies 10th after a round where Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry struggled in the wretched weather conditions in Scotland.

Harrington, playing at Kingsbarns Links, shot 71 today to bring himself to four-under for the tournament on the DP World Tour, six shots behind the leader Richard Mansell.

McIlroy is one-under after his round today of three-over 75, while Lowry slumped to a disappointing 79 and is five-over for the tournament. McIlroy is in a tie for 43rd place after a round which featured three birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey seven at the par-four 14th.

Lowry is in a tie for 116th after a round where he struggled for form, a double-bogey seven on the par-five 12th was followed by a triple-bogey on the par-four 15th.

Harrington had four birdies and three bogeys in his card, remaining under par after yesterday’s 69 which had featured only one dropped shot. It was an impressive achievement with only nine players under par for their rounds today.

Harrington is in a group in 10th place with Richard Mansell, who carded a 68 at the Old Course in St Andrews for the best round of the day, leading the way.

Swede Alex Noran is two shots behind in second place, third on seven-under is the par of Dane Niklas Moller and Antoine Rozner, while in fifth on six-under is the recent Italian Open winner Robert MacIntyre.